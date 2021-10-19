CHICAGO (CBS) — While Chance the Rapper certainly isn’t shy about his Chicago Sky fandom, he’s a bit more bashful about revealing where he’ll put the tattoo he promised to get to celebrate the team’s WNBA title.

CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek asked Chance where he planned to get the tattoo as he joined the WNBA champions at their victory rally on Tuesday at Millennium Park.

“Where’s it going on my body? That’s such a personal question,” he said with a wry grin. “Just know it’s going to happen, and look forward to a few more chips from these girls.” (Chip is slang for championship.)

Great moment with @chancetherapper — @JackieKostek "Where is that tattoo going on your body?" @chancetherapper "That's such a personal question! It's going to happen!" pic.twitter.com/6QfeBqf5dQ — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) October 19, 2021

Chance has been one of the team’s most vocal fans during their run to their first WNBA title, and was a guest speaker at their victory rally at Millennium Park.

Before he took the stage with the team, Chance gave a shout out to the Sky players.

“The Chicago Sky? Chip! Champion! Chippy! That’s it. That’s all she wrote,” Chance said. “The city appreciates you, and you can see by all the people that came out, we appreciate you all bringing a chip home.”

Chance also joined the Sky players as they danced in the street outside Pritzker Pavilion as they arrived at Millennium Park, before taking the stage for the rally.

It’s Chicago’s first sports championship parade and rally since 2016, when the city estimated that 5 million people came out to celebrate the Cubs’ World Series win. That became one of the largest in human history.

There hasn’t been an official estimate yet for the crowd that turned out on Tuesday for the Sky’s victory parade and rally.