DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — A storm system over the Rockies will keep us in a southwesterly flow.

The low for Tuesday night is 53. Temperatures will be on the mild side again Wednesday, with a high of 72.

READ MORE: For Chicago Sky Superstar Candace Parker, Downtown Victory Rally Was A Dream Decades In The Making

At A Glance Tomorrow: 10.19.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Clouds increase ahead of the front. A stray sprinkle is possible overnight, but this disturbance does not have a lot of moisture to work with, and instability will be weak.

4:45 p.m. Wednesday: 10.19.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

READ MORE: Chicago Sky's WNBA Championship Parade And Rally

Once it passes, we’ll have leftover clouds and stray showers Thursday.

10 p.m. Wednesday: 10.19.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The high for Thursday is 62.

MORE NEWS: Bashful Chance The Rapper Mum On Where He'll Get His Chicago Sky Championship Tattoo

Precipitation Chances: 10.19.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

7 Day Forecast: 10.19.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Mary Kay Kleist