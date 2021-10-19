CHICAGO (CBS) — A storm system over the Rockies will keep us in a southwesterly flow.
The low for Tuesday night is 53. Temperatures will be on the mild side again Wednesday, with a high of 72.
Clouds increase ahead of the front. A stray sprinkle is possible overnight, but this disturbance does not have a lot of moisture to work with, and instability will be weak.
READ MORE: Chicago Sky's WNBA Championship Parade And Rally
Once it passes, we’ll have leftover clouds and stray showers Thursday.
The high for Thursday is 62.