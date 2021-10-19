DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Sky, Sky

CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago is celebrating the Sky’s win Tuesday with a parade from Wintrust Arena to downtown, and a rally in Millennium Park.

Chance the Rapper will be the guest speaker, the team announced overnight.

12 p.m.

Chance the Rapper is celebrating the Sky at the Chicago celebration

“The city appreciates you,” Chance told CBS 2.

When asked about his tattoo in honor of the team, he said “it will happen.”

11:45 a.m.

The buses are heading to Millennium Park for the rally. Crowds are cheering on the WNBA Champions!

11:15 a.m.

Crowds are gathering ahead of the Chicago Sky rally that will begin in 45 minutes. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek is reporting live at the the Pritzker Pavilion and will provide updates.

11:05 a.m.

Gov. JB Pritzker, who was on the team bus for the parade, said he was thrilled to see the large crowd that came out to support the team.

“This team is amazing; come from behind, a lot of grit. I mean, these guys, these folks, they took it all the way form an 11-point deficit to a win. It may have been the most exciting championship game I’ve ever seen,” he said.

10:55 a.m.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a proud Sky season ticket holder, is celebrating with the city.

10:50 a.m.

CBS 2’s Matt Zahn spoke with Sky guard Allie Quigley who said she is “so excited” and ready to celebrate with her team.

“What we were able to do as a team, it’s been a dream come true,” she said. “I’ve never played in front of crowds like that in Chicago, so to be able to play in a packed gym like that, you know, it really makes a difference out there.”

Quigley played for DePaul.

10:15 a.m.

Buses arrive at the Wintrust Arena in preparation for the Sky parade.

9:30 a.m.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos, Ryan Baker and Marshall Harris are at the Pritzker Pavilion with live coverage of the Chicago Sky celebration.

8:20 a.m.

Lions outside the Art Institute are ready for the Chicago Sky parade and rally. CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe is reporting live from The Loop.

