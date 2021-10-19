CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago is celebrating the Sky’s win Tuesday with a parade from Wintrust Arena to downtown, and a rally in Millennium Park.

Chance the Rapper will be the guest speaker, the team announced overnight.

12 p.m.

Chance the Rapper is celebrating the Sky at the Chicago celebration

“The city appreciates you,” Chance told CBS 2.

When asked about his tattoo in honor of the team, he said “it will happen.”

11:45 a.m.

The buses are heading to Millennium Park for the rally. Crowds are cheering on the WNBA Champions!

The buses just drove by!! They're now heading to Millennium Park for the rally.

11:15 a.m.

Crowds are gathering ahead of the Chicago Sky rally that will begin in 45 minutes. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek is reporting live at the the Pritzker Pavilion and will provide updates.

Another 45 minutes until the rally starts at Pritzker Pavilion but already the crowd is LOVING this moment and this celebration of the Chicago Sky

11:05 a.m.

Gov. JB Pritzker, who was on the team bus for the parade, said he was thrilled to see the large crowd that came out to support the team.

“This team is amazing; come from behind, a lot of grit. I mean, these guys, these folks, they took it all the way form an 11-point deficit to a win. It may have been the most exciting championship game I’ve ever seen,” he said.

10:55 a.m.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a proud Sky season ticket holder, is celebrating with the city.

“We really did need this. I mean, people have really embraced the team. The fact that they had sellout games during the finals is a great testament to the enthusiasm, and the way in which this city has embraced this team,” she said,

Lightfoot also said she believes the champion Sky team can be role models for both young girls and young boys. “This is a great day for this team, for the women, for the perseverance, and I hope it really lifts the league itself, and has a real ripple effect across the city and the sports world,” she said. “The bandwagon is big enough to take on new people I just want to make sure they buy season tickets. Keep supporting this team.

10:50 a.m.

CBS 2’s Matt Zahn spoke with Sky guard Allie Quigley who said she is “so excited” and ready to celebrate with her team.

“What we were able to do as a team, it’s been a dream come true,” she said. “I’ve never played in front of crowds like that in Chicago, so to be able to play in a packed gym like that, you know, it really makes a difference out there.”

Quigley played for DePaul.

10:15 a.m.

Buses arrive at the Wintrust Arena in preparation for the Sky parade.

The buses are ready here at Wintrust Arena for the Sky's championship celebration.

9:30 a.m.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos, Ryan Baker and Marshall Harris are at the Pritzker Pavilion with live coverage of the Chicago Sky celebration.

It’s a party, it’s a party! Chicago celebrating @chicagosky’s WNBA Championship! There’s a parade from Wintrust Arena to downtown & rally in Millennium Park! We’ll have live coverage!

10:30am- Online CBSN Chicago

11am: On-air, CBS 2@cbschicago @RyanBakerMedia @mharrisonair pic.twitter.com/k0QHiQnftR — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) October 19, 2021

8:20 a.m.

Lions outside the Art Institute are ready for the Chicago Sky parade and rally. CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe is reporting live from The Loop.

