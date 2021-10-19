DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:63rd Street, Crash, Englewood, Normal Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) — Several vehicles, including at least one police truck, were demolished in a chaotic crash in Englewood Tuesday night.

A work truck flipped over Tuesday night in the crash at 63rd Street and Normal Avenue, along with several cars.

READ MORE: Thieves Steal Your Identity To Get Rental Cars, And You Get Stuck With The Bills

A police truck was also smashed on the front end, but it was not a Chicago Police vehicle.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Another Mild Day

There was no word if anyone was hurt.

MORE NEWS: 6-Year-Old Girl Shot On West Englewood Porch, Suffers Graze Wounds

As to what led to the mess, police were still on the scene investigating Tuesday night.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff