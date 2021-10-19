CHICAGO (CBS) — Several vehicles, including at least one police truck, were demolished in a chaotic crash in Englewood Tuesday night.
A work truck flipped over Tuesday night in the crash at 63rd Street and Normal Avenue, along with several cars.
A police truck was also smashed on the front end, but it was not a Chicago Police vehicle.
There was no word if anyone was hurt.
As to what led to the mess, police were still on the scene investigating Tuesday night.