CPD: 21 Officers Not Being Paid After Defying City's COVID Vaccine MandateOf those participating, 82% are vaccinated. Those who are unvaccinated can be tested twice a week to continue working thru the end of the year.

'You Will Die:' Jovan McPherson Charged With Shooting CPD Officer, Kidnapping Woman In Lincoln ParkAn Elgin man has been charged with attempted murder and several other felonies, accused of shooting a Chicago Police officer Monday afternoon, after he kidnapped a woman in Lincoln Park.

Garfield Park Little League Coaches Say State Bureaucracy Is Standing In The Way Of Renovating Their Field, And Kids Are Losing OutLittle League baseball on Chicago's West Side is more than a game – it’s a safe place with strong adult role models. But as CBS 2's Jim Williams reported Tuesday evening, the coaches of a league in Garfield Park say their efforts are being hampered by the state government bureaucracy.

Authorities Head To Lockport In Search For Stacy Peterson, Long-Missing Fourth Wife Of Drew Peterson, But Her Sister Is Told Nothing Was FoundAuthorities were searching in Lockport Tuesday in the search for Stacy Peterson – the fourth wife of convicted murderer Drew Peterson who has been missing for 14 years – but Peterson’s sister said she was told nothing was found.