By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A semi truck caught fire Tuesday morning on I-90 near the Barrington exit.

According to Illinois State Police, the truck fire was put out in the westbound lanes.

The right lanes remains closed.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff