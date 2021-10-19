DIXMOOR, Ill. (CBS) — Water problems persisted Tuesday in south suburban Dixmoor, where a boil order remains in effect.
The village reported Tuesday that it is working with the City of Harvey – which supplies all of the village’s water – to resolve the latest water pressure problem. There is a disparity in water pressure readings at the feeder end of the system in Harvey and the recipient end in Dixmoor.READ MORE: 'You Will Die:' Jovan McPherson Charged With Shooting CPD Officer, Kidnapping Woman In Lincoln Park
The City of Harvey is showing it is pumping 35 pounds of water pressure per square inch to the Village of Dixmoor, but the end pressure is only 11.2 pounds per square inch. Dixmoor has one functional turbine, but the turbine cannot be used at full capacity while water pressure from the source remains low, the village said.
The second Dixmoor turbine will likely have to be replaced.READ MORE: 4-Month-Old Girl Was Killed In Act Of Child Abuse In South Shore, Officials Say
This all comes after a pipe that was blamed for water pressure issues earlier this week was fixed.
Bottled water is available at the Dixmoor Village Hall.MORE NEWS: CPD: 21 Officers Not Being Paid After Defying City's COVID Vaccine Mandate
Dixmoor residents have been relying on bottled water for everything since the weekend.