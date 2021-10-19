CHICAGO (CBS) — A 6-year-old girl suffered graze wounds Tuesday night after she was shot on the front porch of her West Englewood home.
At 9:24 p.m., the girl was on the front porch of a home in the 6600 block of South Seeley Avenue with adult family members when a black Dodge Charger went by and someone inside fired shots.
The girl was grazed twice in the arm. She was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.
It appears one of the adults on the porch was likely the target of the shooting, but the others present were uncooperative with officers.
Area One detectives were investigating late Tuesday.