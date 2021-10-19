CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was attacked and robbed at gunpoint in Pulaski Park, near the Wicker Park, Bucktown area.
A man parked his car at 10 p.m., at Bosworth Avenue and Blackhawk Street near the Jewel, when two men with guns drove up. The offenders hit the man in the face before stealing his phone, backpack and keys.
The offenders drove off in their own car.
No arrests have been made.