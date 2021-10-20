CHICAGO (CBS)– A 16-year-old was charged in a carjacking that took place near the Fuller Park Neighborhood.
Police said the teen was identified as one of the offenders who took a vehicle by force from a 31-year-old man Tuesday night in the 300 block of West 41st Place.
Officers located the stolen car in traffic when the offender got out of the car and tried to get away.
The 16-year-old was arrested.
He is expected in court on Wednesday.