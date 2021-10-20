Bears Updates: Jaylon Johnson Says He Was Fined For Being 1 Minute Late To Practice, Justin Fields Adjusts To Difference Between College And NFLJaylon Johnson was on time for practice Wednesday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the Bears corner posted on Instagram that he was fined for what he saw was being one minute late.

NFL Week 7 NFC West Preview: 'I'm Going 49ers' In Matchup With Colts, Says CBS San Francisco's Vern GlennThe 49ers return from a bye to face the Colts, with an opportunity to even their record and not fall further behind the undefeated Cardinals.

Blackhawks Outshoot Islanders In First Period, But End Up Losing Home OpenerIlya Sorokin made 39 saves and Oliver Wahlstrom scored twice in the third period, helping the New York Islanders beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season.

For Chicago Sky Superstar Candace Parker, Downtown Victory Rally Was A Dream Decades In The Making“I remember watching the Chicago Bulls parades and the Chicago Bulls rally on television, and just like dreaming of being in that moment; like, dreaming of being and bringing a title to your hometown," Parker said.

Bashful Chance The Rapper Mum On Where He'll Get His Chicago Sky Championship Tattoo“Where’s it going on my body? That’s such a personal question,” he said with a wry grin. “Just know it’s going to happen, and look forward to a few more chips from these girls.”

City Celebrating Chicago Sky WNBA Championship In Millennium Park TuesdayChicago will celebrate the Sky's WNBA Championship win Tuesday with a parade from Wintrust Arena to downtown, and a rally in Millennium Park.