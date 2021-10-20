CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after carjacking a man Tuesday evening.
He is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and criminal trespass to real property.
The 16-year-old was arrested on Oct. 19, around 8:48 p.m., in the 8200 block of S. Halsted.
He was identified as one of the offenders who, less than an hour earlier, took a vehicle by force from a 31-year-old man in the 300 block of West 41st Street.
Officers observed the stolen sedan in traffic, at which time the offender got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee. He was placed into custody without incident and charged.
No additional information is available at this time.