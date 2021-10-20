DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Advocate Aurora Health has fired about 440 staffers who were noncompliant with the hospital system’s COVID-19 vaccination policy.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the hospital system reported that 99 percent of its staffers are compliant with the requirement to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

But about 440 staffers – amounting to 0.6 percent of the workforce and nearly half of whom were per diem employees – were not in compliance, the hospital system said.

Thus, those employees have been fired.

Advocate Aurora Health is based in Downers Grove and Milwaukee and operates 26 hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin.

