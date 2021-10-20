CHICAGO (CBS) — Advocate Aurora Health has fired about 440 staffers who were noncompliant with the hospital system’s COVID-19 vaccination policy.
In a statement issued Tuesday, the hospital system reported that 99 percent of its staffers are compliant with the requirement to get vaccinated for COVID-19.READ MORE: Dixmoor Sends Plea For Help As Water Pressure Down To A Trickle In Parts Of South Suburb
But about 440 staffers – amounting to 0.6 percent of the workforce and nearly half of whom were per diem employees – were not in compliance, the hospital system said.READ MORE: Funston Elementary School Briefly Locked Down In Logan Square After Two Shootings Near Campus
Thus, those employees have been fired.MORE NEWS: FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization For Moderna And Johnson & Johnson's COVID Vaccine Booster Shots
Advocate Aurora Health is based in Downers Grove and Milwaukee and operates 26 hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin.