LYONS, Ill. (CBS) — Two Chicago Police officers were shot and wounded Wednesday night in west suburban Lyons.
The shooting happened near a Citgo station on Ogden Avenue in Lyons.
CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported the officers were shot while trying to apprehend at least one suspect.
Sources told CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards that it may have all started with a police chase involving the two officers, who were part of a tactical unit and may have been on loan to another police department.
The officers were taken to MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, where there was a large police presence late Wednesday.
It appeared from the scene that the officers were alert and responsive, and may have been wounded in their limbs.
This incident came just two days after a Chicago Police officer was shot in the face during a struggle with a suspect in a shopping center parking lot at North and Sheffield avenues in Lincoln Park.
Jovan McPherson of Elgin has been charged with attempted murder and several other felonies in the incident on Monday afternoon. Police said he kidnapped a woman a short time earlier.