DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — As the front approaches this evening, we stay in the mild, southwesterly flow.

This front will eventually usher in cooler temperatures. Rain chances are on the low side.

READ MORE: Funston Elementary School Briefly Locked Down In Logan Square After Two Shootings Near Campus

10 p.m. Wednesday: 10.20.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible until midnight. Leftover clouds may linger Thursday with a passing sprinkle in the cooler air mass.

At A Glance Tomorrow: 10.20.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

READ MORE: Dixmoor Sends Plea For Help As Water Pressure Down To A Trickle In Parts Of South Suburb

The low for Wednesday night is 53. The high for Thursday is only 58.

Highs Tomorrow: 10.20.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

For Friday, the high is 57 with mixed skies.

MORE NEWS: FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization For Moderna And Johnson & Johnson's COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

7 Day Forecast: 10.20.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Mary Kay Kleist