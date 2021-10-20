CHICAGO (CBS) — As the front approaches this evening, we stay in the mild, southwesterly flow.
This front will eventually usher in cooler temperatures. Rain chances are on the low side.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible until midnight. Leftover clouds may linger Thursday with a passing sprinkle in the cooler air mass.
The low for Wednesday night is 53. The high for Thursday is only 58.
The low for Wednesday night is 53. The high for Thursday is only 58.
For Friday, the high is 57 with mixed skies.