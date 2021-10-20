CHCIAGO (CBS)– Three people are dead and two others critically injured after a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Police tape is surrounding a house near 6th Avenue and 40th Place.
BREAKING: In Kenosha, WI this morning. Police say three people were killed, two others badly injured in a shooting.
It’s still an active scene right now. We’re working to get more information about what happened. But police are calling it an isolated incident. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/WpxgeZScnY
— Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) October 20, 2021
Police have not relapsed details on the shooting, but say this is an isolated incident and they do not believe anyone else is in danger.
This is a developing story.