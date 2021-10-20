DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mugo Odigwe
Filed Under:Kenosha, Mass Shooting, shooting, Wisconsin

CHCIAGO (CBS)– Three people are dead and two others critically injured after a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Police tape is surrounding a house near 6th Avenue and 40th Place.

Police have not relapsed details on the shooting, but say this is an isolated incident and they do not believe anyone else is in danger.

This is a developing story. 