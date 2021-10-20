CHICAGO (CBS) — Shop earlier this year. That’s what some small businesses hit hard by the supply chain crisis are asking consumers to do.

CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reports people also probably won’t see as many sales this holiday season.

“One of my most popular fragrances is called ‘Patience,” said Anna Roma.

But the ingredient local candle maker Anna Roma needed was out of stock.

And patience only goes so far when holidays are around the corner.

“I have three ‘Patience’ candles because of that,” she said.

She’s had to find dozens of backups including new fragrances and new jars.

“Even down to like my wick holders,” she said.

What’s holding up deliveries is the supply chain crisis.

Together, Roma and her partner Monica Little run the Chicago Makers Pop Up Shop in Bucktown, which sells local items from over 60 local businesses including their own.

But businesses everywhere are feeling the heat as their busy season gets closer.

“Now that we’re approaching the holiday season, since it is such a big time. It’s a little amplified to make sure we’re getting everything we need in time,” Little said.

Don’t’ be surprised, Little says, when holiday merchandise comes earlier this year in hopes people will buy gifts sooner.

“For the holidays, I think I’m most anxious about having enough time,” Roma said.

Which is why for the first time, she’s focusing on local buyers.

“No matter is going, no matter what challenges pop up, or whatever pivot I need to make again, I’m doing what I love; even if it’s a supply chain crisis,” she said.

Local and national recommendations point to starting your holiday gift shopping as early as three weeks in advance.