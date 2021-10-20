CHICAGO (CBS) — An elementary school in Logan Square was placed on a brief lockdown after school hours on Wednesday, following a pair of shootings nearby.
Funston Elementary School, located at the corner of Armitage and Central Park avenues, was not involved in either shooting, but was locked down as a precaution after school hours.
The first shooting happened around 1:45 p.m., as the victim was standing on the 2100 block of North Central Park Avenue, about a block away from the school, when a dark colored vehicle pulled up and someone got out and started shooting.
The victim, a male of unknown age, was shot in the head and chest, and was pronounced dead on scene.
About two hours later, a 25-year-old man was on the sidewalk on the 3600 block of West Armitage Avenue, the same block as the school, when a vehicle pulled up, and someone got out and shot the victim several times.
The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds, an his condition was stabilized, according to police.
Detectives are investigating both shootings.