WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) — A student at Naperville Central High School has been sentenced to probation and community service for a posting a racist Craigslist ad claiming to offer the sale of an African American classmate.
The boy was sentenced by DuPage County Judge Anthony Coco to two years' probation and 100 hours of community service, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's office. He pleaded guilty on Sept. 1 to two counts of felony hate crime and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
The boy will also be required to undergo individual and family counseling as deemed necessary, and to submit a DNA sample to the State of Illinois.
On Nov. 14, 2019, the boy took a photo of his classmate while at school and then posted an ad on Craigslist with the photo, and the caption, “Slave for sale (Naperville)” along with an offensive racial slur, prosecutors said.
Naperville police found out about the ad and connected it to the boy four days later.
“Hate crimes have no place in a civilized society and will not be tolerated, regardless of the accused’s age,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release. “Studies show that the victims of hate crimes can suffer from depression, increased anxiety, low self-esteem and insecurity among other things. Everyone deserves the right to feel safe and welcome in our communities and my office will continue to charge and prosecute anyone, regardless of age, who engages in this type of despicable behavior.”