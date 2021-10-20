CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago is preparing to say goodbye to civil rights legend Timuel Black.
The activist, who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., died earlier this month at the age of 102. Black’s public viewing will be Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at AA Rayner and Sons Funeral Home on 71st Street.
His funeral will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the First Unitarian Church of Chicago on South Woodlawn. The funeral is private, but it will be live-streamed.
Father Michael Pfleger will perform the eulogy. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will be among the speakers. There will be a public memorial service in December at the University of Chicago.
#TimuelBlack, a professor, author, &community activist,was a great teacher&a tall tree in the civil rights.He was a devotee of Dr. King’s work& those who worked on his staff.We all have a profound admiration for Tim Black.He is an icon of rare vintage…I miss him already. #RIP pic.twitter.com/GzcyjyMfHI
— Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) October 14, 2021