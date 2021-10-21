CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and woman were arrested Thursday morning following an incident that left two officers accidentally shot in west suburban Lyons Wednesday night, according to Lyons police Chief Thomas Heroin.
A license plate reader notified police of a car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive wanted in connection with a murder in South Holland.
Police tracked the car to a Lyons gas station where the incident happened.
While struggling with them, two officers were accidentally shot when another officer's gun went off.
The officer’s shot are ok. Charges are pending.