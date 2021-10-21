WHEATON, Ill. (CBS/AP) — A garter snake or a fox snake being found in a Chicago area forest preserve would not be news – but the snake that was found at a DuPage County preserve was nothing remotely like either.
A ball python, usually found in Africa, made an appearance at Herrick Lake Forest Preserve in Wheaton.
A woman spotted it under her car and called for help.
Sgt. Krist Schroeder, an officer with the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, grabbed the snake and removed it.
Police reminded people not to release pets into the forest preserves.
