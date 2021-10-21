DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Riding the CTA might get cheaper for some of you.

The proposed budget for next year is out and it includes more fare discounts. The plan discounts the 30-day full fare pass from $105 dollars to $75. The monthly reduced fare pass goes from $50 to $35 dollars.

The budget also eliminates transfer fees between buses and trains and makes the recent discounts in multi-day passes permanent.

CTA ridership is growing this year, but it’s still about half of pre-pandemic levels.

