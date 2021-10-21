CHICAGO (CBS) — Residents in south suburban Dixmoor facing another day of challenges while Cook County leaders try to help identify the issue in Harvey on Thursday.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves reports.

Cook County leaders are routing people to schools or a forest preserve to shower. 90,000 bottles of water distributed.

“All of us out here have had a challenging time.”

A visibly exhausted Dixmoor Village President Fitzgerald Roberts says he’s been in the trenches trying to find a fix to the water crisis. One that for now is going on almost a week with no end in sight.

“Right now, the whole community hurts. I hurt,” Fitzgerald said.

Thousands continue to see no water, or low pressure. Thursday, Cook County leaders visited Harvey, which provides Dixmoor’s water, to identify the complex issue with a water main.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle spoke not to place blame on anyone, but to encourage Congress to act on infrastructure.

“It’s most fragile in communities that have not had the resources to do ongoing maintenance to keep an old system operating,” Preckwinkle said.

All is the trickle-down effect in Dixmoor just getting worse.

Schools are closed for the rest of the week. Mom Magda Campos is preparing her kids for remote learning.

“It’s something that they lose every day in what they’re learning,” she said.

There is no timeline on a fix, but county leaders are in Harvey today. No word from Governor JB Pritzker’s office on help.