CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Cook County taxes on guns and ammunition violate the state constitution.
In a decision Thursday, the high court ruled the taxes "directly burden a law-abiding citizen's" Second Amendment right to buy the items for self-defense.
Cook County approved the $25 tax on the retail purchase of a firearm within the county in 2012. In 2015, the county approved a tax ranging from 1 cent to 5 cents per cartridge of ammunition.
A gun rights organization, Guns Save Life, sued the county, saying the tax violated the second amendment.
A Cook County spokesman says they are disappointed in the ruling and will work to determine next steps.
