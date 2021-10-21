CHICAGO (CBS) — The great uncle of Laquan McDonald is defending his decision to throw political support to former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.
The Chicago pastor says he has forgiven the former mayor.
"I felt like I had a moral responsibility to forgive him," said Pastor Marvin Hunter. "Now I just don't feel that way. They don't feel that way I believe because number one, most people don't want justice. They're not looking for justice, most people are looking for revenge."
Pastor Hunter recently wrote a letter to leaders in Washington supporting Emanuel's appointment as the ambassador to Japan.
Emanuel was accused of a cover-up following the police killing of Laquan McDonald in 2014.