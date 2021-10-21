CHICAGO (CBS) — Bear’s rookie running back Khalil Herbert says he loves a challenge. Well, they have one Sunday against the Bucs run defense that’s allowing 55 yards a game, 25 yards fewer than any other team.
"Famine, Famine feast is what we talk about in the running back room. 3-yard runs, 4 yards. Then make them pay when they miss," Herbert said.
The Bears defense also has a tough test. They've been mostly good, but the tackling hasn't been great. Defensive Coordinator Sean Desai was specifically asked about Eddie Jackson's issues.
"You guys pointed out the issues with tackling, and there are. We're not going to shy away from those issues. We gotta do them at all levels of the defense. I gotta do a better job coaching tackling," Desai said.
If you’re looking for Desai to threaten benching Eddie Jackson, Desai said he doesn’t believe in threats, but he says he will find ways to make sure his message is getting across.