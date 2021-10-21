CHICAGO (CBS) — On Thursday, people will be able to pay their respects to civil rights icon Timuel Black.
He died earlier this month at the age of 102. Black’s public viewing is from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at AA Rayner and Sons Funeral Home on 71st Street.
His private funeral will be Friday at 11:00, at the First Unitarian Church of Chicago on South Woodlawn. Father Michael Pfleger will deliver the eulogy. The service will be live-streamed. There will be a public memorial in December at the University of Chicago.