LYONS, Ill. (CBS) — Two Chicago Police officers were wounded Wednesday night when another officer’s gun accidentally discharged during a struggle with a suspect in west suburban Lyons, police said.

Police Supt. David Brown said around 9:15 p.m., officers spotted a car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Roosevelt Road that license plate reader technology determined was wanted in connection with a murder.

A police helicopter was also called to follow the car, and directed officers to the Citgo gas station at 8050 W. Ogden Ave., where the suspect stopped to get gas, Brown said.

The suspect came out, and the officers surrounded him, police said. A struggle ensued at that point.

One of the officers who had his handgun out during the struggle discharged the gun accidentally – likely striking two other officers, Brown said.

One male officer was shot in the arm, the other in the shoulder. One of the officers suffered a through-and-through gunshot wound, Brown said.

A weapon was recovered inside the suspect’s car, and two people were taken into custody, Brown said.

The officers were taken to MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, where there was a large police presence late Wednesday. They were both reported to be in good condition.

The officer whose gun accidentally discharged was not injured, Brown said. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will investigate.

This incident came just two days after a Chicago Police officer was shot in the face by a suspect during a struggle in a shopping center parking lot at North and Sheffield avenues in Lincoln Park.

Jovan McPherson of Elgin has been charged with attempted murder and several other felonies in the incident on Monday afternoon. Police said he kidnapped a woman a short time earlier.