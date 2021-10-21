‘Make Them Pay When They Miss’: Bears Plan For Sunday's Game Against The BuccaneersBear’s rookie running back Khalil Herbert says he loves a challenge. Well, they have one Sunday against the Bucs run defense that’s allowing 55 yards a game, 25 yards fewer than any other team.

SportsLine Week 7 NFC North Picks: 'Justin Fields, Passing Game Just Isn't There Yet' For Bears, Says Larry HartsteinThe Bears, who are slowly rolling out the offense for their young quarterback, will struggle to match up with the Bucs, especially with Tom Brady in top form.

'Don't Be Shocked By Anything When These Two Teams Get Together': CBS Sports' Rick Neuheisel Previews LSU-#12 Ole Miss And 3 More GamesCBS Sports' Rick Neuheisel breaks down LSU vs. #12 Mississippi and other key college football matchups.

Zach LaVine Scores 34 As Bulls Beat Pistons In OpenerZach LaVine scored 15 of his 34 points in the third quarter, leading the Chicago Bulls to a victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night in the opener for both teams.

Stojanovic Scores In 93rd, Fire Beats CincinnatiLuka Stojanovic scored in the 93rd minute to help the Chicago Fire beat FC Cincinnati on Wednesday night in a game between teams that won't be in the playoffs.

Bears Updates: Jaylon Johnson Says He Was Fined For Being 1 Minute Late To Practice, Justin Fields Adjusts To Difference Between College And NFLJaylon Johnson was on time for practice Wednesday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the Bears corner posted on Instagram that he was fined for what he saw was being one minute late.