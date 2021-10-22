CHICAGO (CBS) — From one future Hall-of-Famer to another, the Bears are hoping the Bucs stop here. Here are three things to watch as the Bears head to Tampa to take on Tom Terrific and the defending Super Bowl champs.

Brady Brings Jabs

The first thing to watch is the G.O.A.T quarterback: Tom Brady, 44 years young and apparently working on his next career as a comedian. First he calls Aaron Rodgers “a Bears shareholder”, then the Michigan alum ponders why are there is not a lot of Ohio State QB’s in the pros as a shot to Justin Fields’ alma mater. Easiest way to shut him up? Put him on his back. And if they’re healthy, the Bears can do it. No team has more sacks than the Bears’ 21 through six games.

Herbert’s Helping Out

The second thing to watch is rookie running back Khalil Herbert. He was the biggest bright spot in the loss to the Packers as he rushed for 97 yards and a score. We now know regardless of who else is available, the 6th round pick can carry the load if he’s asked to. And, to do it against the Bucs would be impressive, considering they’re giving up a league-low 55 yards a game on the ground.

Second Half Scoring Issues

Finally, keep an eye on what happens in the second half. The Bears have won half of their games despite failing to outscore a single opponent after halftime in any of them. In fact, they’ve been outscored 88-46 in second halves. So even if the Bears are up at the break, our small sample of data says it’s far from over. Or maybe, they’re due to Buc the trend. Pun intended.

