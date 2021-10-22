CHICAGO (CBS)– A man and woman were robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown Thursday night.
Police said they were walking in the 2100 block of West Webster Avenue just before 11 p.m., when to men exited a silver sedan with a gun.
The offenders demanded their personal items before driving away in the sedan.
The victim were not injured.
No arrests have been made.