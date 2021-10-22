CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bureau of Internal Affairs released a report about misconduct complaints made against Chicago police officers in 2020.

Close to 100 of those complaints were verified, according to the report, ranging anywhere from conduct unbecoming of an officer to alcohol and drug abuse.

CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey reports.

CPD’s Bureau of Internal Affairs said 2020 was tough between COVID-19, civil unrest, and large-scale demonstrations.

Their team of 92 investigators received a flood of complaints and ultimately completed 914 investigations.

91 of them were sustained, meaning there was enough evidence to support that it happened.

The majority for failing to provide service to residents, conduct unbecoming of an officer, and neglecting their duties.

Allegations revolving around arrests and lock up incidents were the second most common.

Also, in 2020, the Bureau of Internal Affairs received 20 complaints about officers involved in search warrants.

For years, the CBS2 Investigators have been reporting on wrong raids on innocent families’ homes.

The report says that two of the search warrant complaints made last year were verified by evidence. But it’s unclear exactly what the allegations were.

Another finding, 28 CPD members were arrested in the year 2020. 20 of them arrested by their own police department. Of those 28 officers, 23 of them are still active members of CPD.

Of the five remaining officers who were arrested in 2020, three of them are currently considered inactive, and another two officers resigned while under investigation.

In 2020, about half of the sustained allegations resulted in non-disciplinary penalties — just marks on their record. 13 percent resulted in suspensions and none of the Bureau of Internal Affairs complaints resulted in the officer getting fired.