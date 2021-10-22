CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago residents who are eligible for COVID vaccine booster shots will be able to get free Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson shots from Chicago Department of Public Health pop-up clinics and other vaccination events starting Monday.

The CDC and FDA have authorized Pfizer and Moderna boosters for anyone age 65 and older, adults with underlying medical conditions, nursing home residents and staff, and other adults who live or work in high-risk settings; at least six months after their getting their second dose. Federal regulators also have authorized Johnson & Johnson boosters for anyone who received the J & J vaccine, at least two months after that initial shot.

The FDA and CDC also have authorized people who are eligible for boosters to get any of the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson shots, regardless of what their initial vaccine was.

“Now is a great time to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose as long as it has been six months since your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or two months since you received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. “Boosters are free, they are

available at hundreds of locations throughout the City, including at CDPH clinics and events, and they provide extra protection heading into the winter months and holiday gatherings.”

Approximately 93,000 booster doses already have been administered in Chicago as of Wednesday.

City officials said approximately 114,000 seniors who got the Pfizer vaccine are eligible for boosters, and 36 already have gotten one. Approximately 207,000 seniors who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are now eligible for boosters.

Only Pfizer and J&J booster doses will be available through the city’s in-home vaccination program and at city-sponsored clinics and events.

To make an appointment for in-home vaccination, call (312) 746-4835 or register at www.chicago.gov/athome.

For a list of mobile and pop-up vaccination events, check the online calendar at Chicago.gov/VaxCalendar.