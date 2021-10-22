CHICAGO (CBS) — Some clearing tonight allows for a little patchy frost, mainly west of the city. Then Saturday brings sunshine. But windy rain is expected on Sunday.
Frost Advisory is in place until 8am Saturday morning (for northern Cook, western Will, McHenry, Lake, De Kalb, La Salle, Kane, DuPage, Kendall, Grundy).
Tonight:
Partial clearing. Low 38. Patchy frost.
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High 57.
Windy and rainy on Sunday. Temperatures stay in the mid 50s to near 60 through the end of next week.