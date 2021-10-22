CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a musical tribute for the newest Christkindlmarket mug to celebrate the popular shopping and eating event’s 25th anniversary.
The official annual mug has a flute shape that was last seen back in 2013. It's a dark emerald green to match this year's festive logo and shows a colorful market scene and the Chicago skyline.
The folks at the market said "Peppermint the Penguin" is returning. The cute bird is known as the annual non-alcoholic beverage mug has its look adjusted to celebrate the 25th Anniversary as well.
The first annual Christkindlmarket ornament will also be on sale this year. The new souvenir, made in Europe, is glass-blown and hand-painted ornament.
All the items will be for sale in the Christkindlmarket online shop and at the Christkindlmarket Chicago at Daley Plaza and the Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way while supplies last.
"We are so excited that we can all be together in person again this year to celebrate our 25th Anniversary and allow our visitors to continue, or start, their mug and ornament collections," said CEO & General Manager Maren Biester Priebe.
Can’t wait until November? Pre-orders are available through the Christkindlmarket online shop!
