CHICAGO (CBS) — After many residents and businesses in Dixmoor have suffered with little to no water pressure over the past week, village officials said Friday they have identified the cause of the problem and are working to fix it.
According to a village spokesman, Dixmoor Village President Fitzgerald Roberts said the problem has been traced to a valve that was turned off on Wood Street, and was got stuck when it was turned back on.
Crews were digging up the valve Friday afternoon to turn it back on.
“Water pressure in Dixmoor remains low. The Village is currently back feeding the water lines to hopefully regain some water pressure,” village officials said in a press release.
On Thursday, Cook County leaders visited Harvey, which provides Dixmoor's water, to help identify cause of the village's water problems.
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle spoke not to place blame on anyone, but to encourage Congress to act on infrastructure.
“It’s most fragile in communities that have not had the resources to do ongoing maintenance to keep an old system operating,” Preckwinkle said.
Schools and many businesses in Dixmoor remained closed on Friday, and a boil water order remains in effect for the village.
Elected leaders also are routing people to nearby schools and a forest preserve to shower.
Officials also are still providing bottled water to residents at Village Hall. Seniors can call the village at 708-389-6121 to have water delivered to them.