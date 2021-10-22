CHICAGO (CBS) — A homeless man was stabbed while riding a Pace bus Thursday night between Libertyville and Vernon Hills.
Vernon Hills police said the 58-year-old man was riding a Pace bus on Milwaukee Avenue between Greentree Parkway in Libertyville and Gregg’s Parkway in Vernon Hills shortly after 8 p.m., when another homeless man attacked him stabbing him multiple times.READ MORE: 2's Got Your Ticket: 'What The Constitution Means To Me'
The victim was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. He was expected to recover.READ MORE: Halloween Festivities Kicks Off In Western Suburbs This Weekend
Errol Shakes, 51, was arrested for the stabbing, and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.MORE NEWS: Dozens Of Chicago Firefighters, Water Department Workers Sue To Block City's Vaccine Mandate
Court information was not immediately available.