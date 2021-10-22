CHICAGO (CBS) — A happy ending to the mystery of a missing dog from Bensenville.
Wendy, an 11-year-old shih-Tzu chihuahua mix, is back with her family.
She wandered off from her home Oct.3. A woman picked her up and brought her to an animal hospital 20 miles away later the same day. The woman even scanned the microchip and arranged to return Wendy to her owners, but never showed up.
Then yesterday, the woman dropped Wendy off at the Bensenville police department.
"Me and my family were just content to know that she was with someone that they really wanted her. Hoping they were going to take good care of her," said Yesenia Aguayo.
Yesenia says they are grateful Wendy was taken care of. she promised lots of cuddling and her favorite snack, warm tortillas this weekend.