CHICAGO (CBS) — The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force said it has significant leads but still no one in custody for the death of a young mother in Zion, hit by a stray bullet.
Melanie Yates, 23, was inside her home on Enoch Avenue Sunday when she was hit by gunfire from the road. Paramedics rushed the wife and mother of two daughters to the hospital where she later died.
Yates was not believed to be the intended target instead the victim of a stray bullet. A GoFundMe page set up for her family has already raised more than $87,000.