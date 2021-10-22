Gotham Chopra Sheds New Light On Russell Westbrook In SHOWTIME Doc: 'People Think He's Raw Emotion, There's A Lot Of Layers There''Passion Play: Russell Westbrook' co-director Gotham Chopra discusses getting to know the man behind the high-flying on-court persona of Lakers' star Russell Westbrook.

Bears vs. Buccaneers: Three Things To WatchFrom one future Hall-of-Famer to another, the Bears are hoping the Bucs stop here. Here are Three Things to Watch as the Bears head to Tampa to take on Tom Terrific and the defending Super Bowl champs.

Bears-Buccaneers Preview: Chicago 'Very Smart In How They Use Justin Fields,' Says CBS Sports' Phil SimmsJustin Fields and the Bears head to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.

Blackhawks Remain Winless As They Lose To Vancouver; Patrick Kane Saluted For 1,000th GameJason Dickinson, Tanner Pearson and Brock Boeser scored their first goals of the season as the Vancouver Canucks topped the winless Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Thursday night.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 7: Can Matt Ryan Take Advantage Of The Dolphins' Defense?Matt Ryan returns from the bye week with a favorable matchup, but can his Falcons take advantage of a weak Dolphins defense?

‘Make Them Pay When They Miss’: Bears Plan For Sunday's Game Against The BuccaneersBear’s rookie running back Khalil Herbert says he loves a challenge. Well, they have one Sunday against the Bucs run defense that’s allowing 55 yards a game, 25 yards fewer than any other team.