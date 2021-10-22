CHICAGO (CBS) — Area Three detectives are warning businesses of recent retail thefts in Gold Coast neighborhood.
In each incident, multiple offenders enter the business, grab purses on display tables, and flee the store to a waiting vehicle. The getaway vehicles used by the offenders were described as a dark colored Jeep Cherokee, black Lexus, and a silver Ford, according to authorities.
- 800 block of North Michigan Ave., Monday, October 11, 2021
- 0-100 block of East Oak St., Monday, October 13, 2021
- 800 block of North Michigan Ave., Friday, October 22, 2021
Authorities only had vague descriptions of the offenders. Businesses are advised if video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives, and call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of any suspicious people including any vehicle description and license plate information.
Anyone with information are encouraged to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.