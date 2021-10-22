CHICAGO (CBS)– When you think of the sport of boxing, you don’t often think of children and teens.

CBS 2’s Ryan Baker recently met a South Side pastor who’s using the ring to help young people learn about life and overcoming adversity.

At the Ring of Hope community center, these lesson are taught.

“We’re able to teach them boxing is not necessarily a tool of violence, it’s an art, it’s a science,” Pastor Anthony Wright said.

Through Wright’s boxing program, boys and girls channel their fears, frustrations and energy.

“We try out best to give them coping skills while they’re here, anger management, communication skills, conflict resolution skills,” Wright said.

Zachary Carter is 17 years old and has been boxing since he was 10. He says it teaches him about life.

“How to have discipline, how to have respect toward your opponent, also to never quit,” Carter said. “You have to push yourself.”

Carter learned that from his coach, who’s also his dad.

“We all know life will knock you down, but you have to get back up. I mean that’s boxing,” Coach Kali Carter said.

Now, Pastor Wright is taking his mission beyond boxing.

He’s transforming it into a mental health wellness center, to meet a growing need.

“I work with kids who have actually witnessed gun violence and they tell me things like I cannot get the images out of my mind. Not to mention the fear they have with just leaving their house and going to school,” He said. “We’re trying to build a facility where they’re able to come in with contact with licensed physicians and get some long-term help.”

Pastor Wright has many other programs for kids, all aimed at building confidence and life skills.

There’s a double-dutch team, a media lab where they can express themselves and even a t-shirt printing project with local police officers as some of the customers.

There’s also a community food pantry.