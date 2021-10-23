CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Gresham Friday morning, according to police.
The victim was walking on the 7800 block of South Wood around 8:31 a.m. when a blue minivan approached. An unknown male offender got out of the vehicle and opened fire, authorities said.
The offender got back into the minivan and fled westbound down the alley.
The victim sustained several gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No one in in custody at this time. Area Two detectives are investigating.