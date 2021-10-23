CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 16 people have been shot across Chicago so far this weekend, and two of the victims have died.
Five people were wounded in a mass shooting Friday night in the Chatham neighborhood.READ MORE: Belmont Cragin Carjacking Leads To Fiery Crash, Multiple Other Parked Cars Struck
Police said a group of people was standing outside on the 800 block of East 79th Street around 8:45 p.m., when someone shot them and fled the scene.
All five victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.
A male victim, whose age is unknown, was shot in the right arm and was listed in critical condition. A 50-year-old woman was shot in the right arm, a 50-year-old man was shot in the left ankle, a 43-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder, and a female of unknown age was shot in the left thigh. Their conditions have been stabilized.
Meantime, a 91-year-old cab driver was shot during a carjacking in Roseland early Saturday.
Police said the man was sitting in a blue Hyundai in the 10700 block of South Langley Avenue at about 4:30 a.m. when a man approached his car and forced him out at gunpoint.
The victim complied, and the carjacker shot the victim in the right hand and the right leg. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.
The first fatal shooting of the weekend happened early Saturday, when police said a man accidentally shot his girlfriend during a party in the McKinley Park neighborhood.
A 35-year-old woman was attending a party in the back yard of a home in the 3700 block of South Wood Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, when her boyfriend accidentally shot her in the face, according to police.
The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Her boyfriend was taken into custody as Area One detectives investigate.
Around 10:40 a.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 1200 block of West 73rd Street in Englewood.
Police said the victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Rain Likely Sunday, Breezy Late
In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said:
- At 8:04 p.m. Friday, a 20-year-old man was riding in the back seat of a vehicle headed west on 45th Street near Lavergne Avenue, when a gunman opened fire from the sidewalk. The victim was shot in the buttocks, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 9:27 p.m. Friday, a 25-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East 118th Street in West Pullman, when someone shot him in the right leg. The victim refused to go to the hospital.
- At 11;01 p.m. Friday, a 30-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 4300 block of West Gladys Avenue in West Garfield Park, when three men walked up and started shooting. The victim was shot in the right leg, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.
- At 11:41 p.m. Friday, a 28-year-old man was on the street in the 3800 block of West Wilcox Street in East Garfield Park, when someone shot him in the groin and left shoulder. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
- At 12:05 a.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 3600 block of West 16th Street in Lawndale, when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was taken to Rush University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the right leg, and will be transferred to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
- At 12:38 a.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old man was parking his vehicle in the 2500 block of West 43rd Street in Brighton Park, when someone in a red Jeep shot him in the back. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.
- At 11:55 a.m. Saturday, a 15-year-old boy was walking in the 6600 block of South King Drive in Park Manor, when a vehicle pulled up, and someone shot him multiple times. The victim was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 2 p.m. Saturday, a 30-yea-rold man was walking down the street in the 2400 block of West 47th Street, when a Jeep drove by, and someone inside shot him in the left foot. The victim was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.