CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 16 people have been shot across Chicago so far this weekend, and two of the victims have died.

Five people were wounded in a mass shooting Friday night in the Chatham neighborhood.

Police said a group of people was standing outside on the 800 block of East 79th Street around 8:45 p.m., when someone shot them and fled the scene.

All five victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

A male victim, whose age is unknown, was shot in the right arm and was listed in critical condition. A 50-year-old woman was shot in the right arm, a 50-year-old man was shot in the left ankle, a 43-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder, and a female of unknown age was shot in the left thigh. Their conditions have been stabilized.

Meantime, a 91-year-old cab driver was shot during a carjacking in Roseland early Saturday.

Police said the man was sitting in a blue Hyundai in the 10700 block of South Langley Avenue at about 4:30 a.m. when a man approached his car and forced him out at gunpoint.

The victim complied, and the carjacker shot the victim in the right hand and the right leg. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend happened early Saturday, when police said a man accidentally shot his girlfriend during a party in the McKinley Park neighborhood. A 35-year-old woman was attending a party in the back yard of a home in the 3700 block of South Wood Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, when her boyfriend accidentally shot her in the face, according to police. The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her boyfriend was taken into custody as Area One detectives investigate.

Around 10:40 a.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 1200 block of West 73rd Street in Englewood.

Police said the victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said: