CHICAGO (CBS)– Frost Advisory until 8am for many areas.
A sunny and cool Autumn day in the Chicago area. Temps running just a bit below the 60° typical temp for this time of year.
Sunday will be colder, blustery, with rain and perhaps some thunder late.
October 23
Normal- 60
Friday- 56
Today- 57
Sunrise- 7:14am
Forecast
Today- Mostly sunny with a high of 57.
Tonight- Increasing clouds, 41.
Sunday- Rain, blustery, colder, 55.
Today is the better day.
Sun today but showers tomorrow.
A cool Fall weekend, sun then showers.