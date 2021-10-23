CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County officials combined COVID-19 vaccinations with a computer giveaway on Saturday.
County Board President Toni Preckwinkle was on hand at the River Oaks Mall in south suburban Calumet City. She said the goal is to tackle two problems: the pandemic and inequities in access to technology.
"While this is a day in which we address the digital divide, we're also addressing the unvaccinated. If you're here today, and have not been vaccinated, I ask you, please, please get vaccinated. We've lost far too many lives in this pandemic; 11,000 people and counting in Cook County," Preckwinkle said.
The county gave away 100 computers, and vouchers for 100 more.
There will be another giveaway of at least 150 more computers in November.