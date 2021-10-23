CHICAGO (CBS) — The Drug Enforcement Agency and the Cook County Sheriff’s office hosted a prescription drug take back event Saturday at the Ogilvie Transportation Center for National Drug Take Back Day.
Anyone could drop off unused and unwanted prescription drugs in marked collection bins.
A DEA spokesman explained how it works, and why it's so important:
“We’re accepting prescription drugs in solid form. So that’s pills, tablets, capsules, patches. We accept it at our collection boxes here, and this is one way to prevent opioid and drug misuse and abuse. Prevention starts at home,” DEA spokesman Luis Agostini said.
Unused prescription drugs could lead to accidental poisoning, overdoses, and abuse. They also contaminate public waterways if they're not disposed of properly.
The take-back initiative is anonymous, and no questions asked.