By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s a great morning for a test drive and we’re behind the wheel of a great minivan.

Maybe you don’t get excited over minivans. Well, get excited. This is the great looking Toyota Sienna. It’s a little less minivan looking and a bit more SUV designed.

Like your favorite SUV it has optional all-wheel drive. It also has a hybrid power train that helps take it easy on gas. This large minivan gets a very impressive 35 miles per gallon.

The Sienna handles well, for a vehicle this size, has a nice solid feel I like on the highway, and it’s a spacious, comfortable three-row vehicle. The styling outside is eye-catching and the inside offers a quiet, premium, feel with a ton of storage.

A suite of safety features on the Sienna includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD), Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist.

This is a minivan that can pick up the crew at soccer but offers the power, comfort, and handling for a long road trip. And with this Hybrid’s MPG you won’t hesitate.

The Toyota Sienna starts at $35,000. Take it for a test drive if you’re considering a Honda Odyssey, KIA Carnival, or Chrysler Pacifica.