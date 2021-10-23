CHICAGO (CBS) — Dogs and cats could join their humans in getting vaccinated at the Community People and Pet Days event Saturday morning in Pilsen.
The Chicago Department of Public Health partnered with several agencies at the Pilsen Food Pantry.
Pets got vaccinated against rabies and other diseases, and also got flea and tick treatments and microchips implanted in their necks for identification in case they get lost.
Meantime, people were able to get COVID and flu vaccinations, and pick up food from the pantry as well.
And it was all free.