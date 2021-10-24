CHICAGO (CBS) — Nine-year-old Cyrus might look like just your average kid from Portage Park – but he’s really a superhero.
Cyrus is battling cystic fibrosis, a life-threatening lung disorder. But he's not letting that stop him from taking down the bad guys.
With his superhero suit and his bubble machine, he is transformed into his alter ego, Mind's Eye.
On Sunday, with the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Chicago Police Department, Cyrus received an award from protecting the city from an evil villain known as Dr. Laugh.
The ceremony took place at Navy Pier. Mind’s Eye even got his superhero logo displayed on the Centennial Ferris Wheel.