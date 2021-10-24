CHICAGO (CBS) — A breach alarm went off at Midway International Airport on Sunday afternoon, after a man ran back down the exit lane claiming that he had left his phone on a plane.
The incident happened at 2:02 p.m., according to the Transportation Security Administration. TSA officers at the exit lane told the man to stop, but he did not, the TSA said.
TSA officers then set off a breach alarm – which automatically alerts checkpoint officers and police. The TSA also called Chicago Police by phone, and froze operations at the checkpoint so passengers could not enter.
TSA officers followed the man to Gate A15, where he was arrested by Chicago Police. All airport security operations resumed afterward, with a halt totaling only 10 minutes.